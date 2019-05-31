Interview with David J. Kramer at the RFE/RL Georgian Service Tbilisi Bureau

David J. Kramer, Senior Fellow at Florida International University was interviewed by Nino Gelashvili, Journalist at the RFE/RL Georgian Service on May 27, 2019. Mr. Kramer visited Tbilisi, Georgia recently and took part in the opening of the Democracy Frontline Center, which will serve as a hub for civil activists, politicians, human rights defenders, journalists and other professionals from Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Ukraine, Moldova and Belarus to exchange and analyze their experience in fighting for democracy and freedom. David J. Kramer shares his views on the recent political changes in Ukraine, on the importance of Georgia-Ukraine active and coordinated cooperation against threats from Kremlin, on the development of the Euro-Atlantic integration process for Georgia and Ukraine, on the NATO’s responsibility in keeping this process effective and secure, also on the challenges that Georgia faces before the next parliamentary elections: